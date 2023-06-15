Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Model Bibisara Sharipova, aka Bibi, who hails from Kazakhstan’s Stepnogorsk, has appeared in ad campaign for a beauty brand, The Outset, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Co-founded by none other than Tony-winning actor Scarlett Johansson, the brand shared a video on Instagram that showed Bibi and the co-founder in one frame.

Bibisara Sharipova started her modelling career at the young age of 13. After reaching the Top Model Asia final in 2008, she ended up in New York where she hit the catwalks for many notable fashion brands.

Bibisara’s stunning looks have earned her multiple modelling gigs, including Benetton, Uniqlo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Puma, and Schwarzkopf.

Bibi graced the pages of numerous fashion magazines, namely Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar. She also strutted her staff on the catwalks of Milan, New York, Paris and Tokyo fashion weeks.