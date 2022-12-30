Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty

30 December 2022, 18:37
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has become the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bibisara won over Indian Harika Dronavalli in the final round of the FIDE Women's World Blitz Chess Championship 2022.

The young chess player was victorious at the 2021 World Blitz Chess Championship in Warsaw.

Photo: sports.kz


