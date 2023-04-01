Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi

    1 April 2023, 13:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chess international master Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan celebrated her fourth win at the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learned from FIDE.

    In the Round 6 Assaubayeva defeated Polina Shuvalova 1-0.

    «Bibisara Assaubayeva is the biggest winner of the day overturning lost position against Polina Shuvalova. Assaubayeva got into trouble early on, after forgetting the opening. Shuvalova missed several good chances to seal the victory and, in the end, lost,» the official website of FIDE says.

    Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva is the only chess player in New Delhi who had decisive results in all of her games so far.

    Zhu Jiner and Bibisara Assaubayeva are the leaders with four points each, though the former has played one game more.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events