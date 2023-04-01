Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 13:38
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi Photo: fide.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chess international master Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan celebrated her fourth win at the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix tournament in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learned from FIDE.

In the Round 6 Assaubayeva defeated Polina Shuvalova 1-0.

«Bibisara Assaubayeva is the biggest winner of the day overturning lost position against Polina Shuvalova. Assaubayeva got into trouble early on, after forgetting the opening. Shuvalova missed several good chances to seal the victory and, in the end, lost,» the official website of FIDE says.

Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva is the only chess player in New Delhi who had decisive results in all of her games so far.

Zhu Jiner and Bibisara Assaubayeva are the leaders with four points each, though the former has played one game more.

