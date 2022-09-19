Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Asaubayeva claims 1st win at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

    19 September 2022, 21:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bibisara Asaubayeva of Kazakhstan beat Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia to grab her first win in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix First Leg in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakhstan played a draw with Chinese Tan Zhongyi in the second round of the tournament.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Zhanssaya Abdumalik and Bibisara Asaubayeva had a draw in the first-round match at the 2022-23 Astana FIDE Women's Grand Prix.

    Chess players with the most points are to vie at the 2022 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament.


    Photo: sports.kz


    Adlet Seilkhanov

