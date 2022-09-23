Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Asaubayeva 3rd in FIDE Women's Grand Prix standings
23 September 2022, 18:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Bibisara Asaubayeva vs Russian Kateryna Lagno encounter ended in a tie in the fifth round of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix taking place in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

With three points out of five, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Asaubayeva found herself in the third place in the standings.

Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia and Zhu Jiner of China, who defeated Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik, top the FIDE Women's Grand Prix standings.

The Kazakh capital, Astana, plays host to the first leg of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix.

Chess players with the most points are to vie at the 2022 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament.

Photo: facebook.com/kazchesskz





