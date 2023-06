Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Danilina lost at Roland Garros 1st Round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Anna Danilina and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico lost to Giuliana Olmos and Neal Skupski in first-round mixed doubles clash at Roland Garros.

The match which lasted for 59 minutes ended with a score of 3:6, 2:6.

The 27-year-old Kazakhstani player ranks 24 in the WTA Doubles Ranking which is the country’s best result.