Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Beibut Zhukayev upset in first-ever ATP Challenger final

    5 June 2023, 11:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani qualifier Beibut Zhukayev was routed in the final of the ATP Challenger UAMs Health Little Rock Open in Little Rock, U.S., Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    This was the first ATP Challenger final in Zhukayev’s career.

    Mark Lajal of Estonia stunned Zhukayev in the final of the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. In the semifinal-match the Kazakhstani defeated Aussie qualifier Adam Walton.

    Zhukayev snatched the victory from another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal encounter.

    Thanks to his excellent performance in Little Rock, Beibut Zhukayev will climb to №254 of the ATP Singles Rankings.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi