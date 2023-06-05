Kazakhstan’s Beibut Zhukayev upset in first-ever ATP Challenger final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani qualifier Beibut Zhukayev was routed in the final of the ATP Challenger UAMs Health Little Rock Open in Little Rock, U.S., Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

This was the first ATP Challenger final in Zhukayev’s career.

Mark Lajal of Estonia stunned Zhukayev in the final of the tournament in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. In the semifinal-match the Kazakhstani defeated Aussie qualifier Adam Walton.

Zhukayev snatched the victory from another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinal encounter.

Thanks to his excellent performance in Little Rock, Beibut Zhukayev will climb to №254 of the ATP Singles Rankings.



