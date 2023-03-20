Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev fails at ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis event

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev lost to Poland’s Kacper Zuk 4-6, 4-6 in the final of the ITF M25 Trimbach Men’s Singles tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani won over the tournament’s top seed Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal match.

There's $25,000in prize money up for grabs at the ITF M25 Men’s Singles event in Trimbach, Switzerland.