Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev advances at Challenger event in Thailand
1 September 2022 16:41

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev was victorious over Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro in the second round of the Challenger Nonthaburi 2 Singles in Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev defeated Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second-round match at the Challenger Nonthaburi 2 Singles. The match lasted for 1 hour and 49 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired 18 aces, and saved two break points of eight.

In the next round, Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev is to take on Valentin Vacherot of Monaco.



