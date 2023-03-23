Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Balkibekova loses in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semis

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2023, 20:32
Kazakhstan’s Balkibekova loses in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships semis Photo: instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan lost in the semifinal bout at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Balkibekova was upset by Indian boxer Nitu Nitu in the Women’s 48kg weight class.

The Kazakhstani settled for bronze of the tournament.

Last year Balkibekova scored silver at the world championships in Istanbul and took home gold at the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

It bears to remind that six boxers represented Kazakhstan in the semifinal bouts at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.


