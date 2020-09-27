Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Balapan TV Channel celebrates 10th anniversary

    27 September 2020, 16:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the country’s only children’s TV Channel Balapan turns 10.

    The TV Channel started broadcasting on September 27, 2010 at the initiate of Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is a part of Kazakhstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation.

    It broadcasts for 17 hours a day in Kazakh. It airs amazing and captivating programs for children.

    For the past 10 years it released 246 TV projects, 19 TV series, 67 animated series. This autumn it will present 17 animated projects consisting of 253 series.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

