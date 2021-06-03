Kazakhstan’s average temperature up 1.37°C over last century – Ecology Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev told about how climate has changed in the country in the past century, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the International Environment Congress ECOJER, Mirzagaliyev said that the world is undergoing climate change. He pointed out that the average air temperature and risen by degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan in the past 100 years and continues to steadily rise.

According to him, such a rise in temperature leads to water-related issues as the country lays downstream from many cross-border rivers.

The minister added that over 40% of Kazakhstan’s waters come from neighboring countries. He also said that the Zhaiyk River’s mean annual discharge has fallen 3fold in recent years.



