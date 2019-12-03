Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s athletics development prospects debated

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2019, 13:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, officially called as the World Athletics, Sebastian Coe has arrived in Nur-Sultan for a visit, Kazinform reports.

«I’m glad to see sporting and political leadership’s commitment to developing athletics in Kazakhstan. I see that the Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan represented by its president Daniyal Akhmetov has a clear idea of the tasks set and understands what challenges the athletics face, importance in training the coaching staff and significance in raising the new generation of athletes since childhood,» Coe told the press conference in Kazakh capital.

As part of his trip Coe also visited the indoor track facility under construction in Nur-Sultan.

In his turn, East Kazakhstan Governor, president of Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov briefed on the current state of Kazakhstan’s athletics, and the Federation’s reforms.

He added that there are 20,000 engaged in athletics in Kazakhstan, 700 of which are professional athletes, thousands of coaches. According to him, construction of the world-class sports facilities started in Semey. Akhmetov also stressed the need for raising the coaching staff skills.

