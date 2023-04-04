Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2023, 09:07
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 points at Women's Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi Photo: facebook.com/kazchesskz

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Round 9 of the FIDE Women’s Chess Grand Prix in New Delhi came to an end, Kazinform cites championat.com.

In Round 9 the game between Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva, who is taking the lead, and Nano Dzagnidze of Georgia ended in a draw. Russia’s Alexandra Goryachkina defeated India’s Harika Dronavalli, while another Russian player Polina Shuvalova lost to Georgia’s Nino Batsiashvili.

The Round 9 report shows that Bibisara Assaubayeva leads with 5.5 out of 8 points, while Alexandra Goryachkina comes second with 5 out of 7 points. Zhu Jiner stands third with 4.5 out of 7 points.


