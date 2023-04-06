Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva finishes 2nd at Women’s Grand Prix series

    6 April 2023, 08:12

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Following Round 11 of the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix series two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 3, Kazinform reports.

    All three drew their games in the final round and finished with six points.

    Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina was awarded first place for better tiebreaks, while Bibisara Assaubayeva placed second and China's Zhu Jiner finished third.

    As per tournament regulations, all prize money and WGP points were divided equally among the players with an equal final score. This means that Goryahckina, Assaubayeva and Zhu all got 12,333 euros and 133 points each, fide.com reads.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Tour of the Alps 2023
    Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
    Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
    Kazakhstan reveals roster for Ice Hockey Women's World Championship
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history