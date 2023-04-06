Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva finishes 2nd at Women’s Grand Prix series

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2023, 08:12
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva finishes 2nd at Women’s Grand Prix series Photo: sports.kz

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Following Round 11 of the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix series two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 3, Kazinform reports.

All three drew their games in the final round and finished with six points.

Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina was awarded first place for better tiebreaks, while Bibisara Assaubayeva placed second and China's Zhu Jiner finished third.

As per tournament regulations, all prize money and WGP points were divided equally among the players with an equal final score. This means that Goryahckina, Assaubayeva and Zhu all got 12,333 euros and 133 points each, fide.com reads.
Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023