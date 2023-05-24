Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan won her first match at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Assaubayeva upset Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland after four draws and two defeats at the tournament.

German Dinara Wagner tops the Nicosia standings with a score of 5.

Assaubayeva together with Kosteniuk as well as Gunay Mammadzada and Bella Khontenashvili are ranked 8-11 with a score of 3.

Earlier it was reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had lost to Indian chess player Harika Dronavalli in the first round of the fourth leg of the tournament.

