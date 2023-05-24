Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2023, 09:42
Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva completes FIDE Grand Prix in Nicosia with a win Photo: facebook.com/kazchesskz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan won her first match at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 19-year-old Assaubayeva upset Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland after four draws and two defeats at the tournament.

German Dinara Wagner tops the Nicosia standings with a score of 5.

Assaubayeva together with Kosteniuk as well as Gunay Mammadzada and Bella Khontenashvili are ranked 8-11 with a score of 3.

Earlier it was reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had lost to Indian chess player Harika Dronavalli in the first round of the fourth leg of the tournament.
Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
