Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina, 14, claimed singles and doubles titles at the ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour in Gurgaon, India, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Ariana Gogulina of Kazakhstan grabbed a victory over a player from India, who withdrew from the second set, winning the first set 6-2 in the final match at the ITF U18 World Tennis Tour event.

On her way to the singles title, Ariana won seven matches, including one against the tournament's top seed.

Ariana paired with Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan defeated their compatriots Satima Toregen and Anastasia Krymkova 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour doubles.