Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakhstan’s annual oil export to reach 12mn tonnes by 2023 – Bozumbayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 September 2019, 15:23
Kazakhstan’s annual oil export to reach 12mn tonnes by 2023 – Bozumbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s annual oil export will increase by 12mn tonnes by 2023, according to Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The volume of export will be stable in the nearest 2-3 years. Beginning from 2023, the export will rise by 10-12mn tonnes per annum, which will be linked to the development of Tengiz deposit. Large investment projects worth 38bn U.S. dollars are being implemented there. The major part of oil produced at Tengiz is exported now,» Bozumbayev said at the XII KAZENERGY Forum in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier, Secretary General of the OPEC Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said that oil demand across the world will increase to 112mn barrels per day by 2040.

Oil & Gas   Ministry of Energy   KAZENERGY  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months