Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina wins her first W100 title

    12 July 2021, 10:50

    CONTREXÉVILLE. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway won the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 in Contrexéville, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

    In the doubles final of the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 the Kazakhstani-Norwegian duo beat Kimberley Zimmermann of Belgium and Dalma Gálfi of Hungary 6-0, 1-6, 10-4.

    During the 1 hour and three minutes match Anna and Ulrikke hit two aces, made two double faults, and saved three break points of 11.

    The Kazakhstani has secured her fourth doubles title in the ongoing season and first in the W100.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana