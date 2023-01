Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne

19 January 2023, 16:33

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 8th-seeded Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan together with Indian Sania Mirza advanced to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the opening round the Kazakh-Indian tandem stunned Hungarian Dalma Galfi and American Bernarda Pera in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

Next second-round match will see Danilina and Mirza taking on Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina and Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva together with Sofia Kenin will vie against Spanish Cristina Bucsa and Japanese Makoto Ninomiya.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Russian Pavlyuchenkova will face Latisha Chan from Chinese Taipei and Alexa Guarachi from Chile in the Round 2.

Photo: ktf.kz