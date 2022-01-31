Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina in top-25 of updated WTA doubles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association has released its updated editions of the singles and doubles rankings following the Australian Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Australian Ashleigh Barty tops the WTA Singles’ Ranking. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Czech Barbora Krejčíková takes the third spot of the ranking.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva retained their 12th and 42nd spots, respectively. Zarina Diyas moved down 14 spots to rank 118th.

The top-3 of the WTA Doubles Ranking is made up of Czech Kateřina Siniaková, Barbora Krejčíková and Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina jumped to the 25th spot of the WTA Doubles Ranking after reaching the final of the Australian Open.

Elena Rybakina is put 51st and Zarina Diyas is 229th after losing 49 spots.



