Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina climbs to 23rd spot in updated WTA Doubles Ranking

    14 February 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The top-3 of the WTA Singles Ranking includes Australian Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina moved down four spots to rank 16th in the WTA Singles Ranking. Yulia Putintseva lost one spot to land 42nd spot, while Zarina Diyas ranks 114th.

    Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic tops the WTA Doubles ranking. She is followed by her compatriot Barbora Krejčíková. Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei is third.

    In the WTA’s Doubles Ranking Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan updated her personal record climbing to 23rd spot. Rybakina dropped out of the top 50 and now ranks 51st.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov