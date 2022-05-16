Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev achieves personal best in ATP doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev climbed to the 21st spot in the updated ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia keeps his title of the world’s top player according to the ATP Singles Rankings. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverev is third.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik retained his 41st spot. Mikhail Kukushkin lost two spots and now ranks 165th. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov are placed 180th and 191st in the ATP Singles Rankings.

British Joe Salisbury, American Ram Rajeev, and Croatian Mate Pavić top the ATP Doubles Rankings.

Andrey Golubev climbed to 21st spot achieving his personal best in the ATP Doubles Rankings. Aleksandr Nebovyesov ranks 60th, and Bublik 65th.