Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev achieves personal best in ATP doubles rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 May 2022, 15:46
Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev achieves personal best in ATP doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev climbed to the 21st spot in the updated ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia keeps his title of the world’s top player according to the ATP Singles Rankings. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverev is third.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik retained his 41st spot. Mikhail Kukushkin lost two spots and now ranks 165th. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov are placed 180th and 191st in the ATP Singles Rankings.

British Joe Salisbury, American Ram Rajeev, and Croatian Mate Pavić top the ATP Doubles Rankings.

Andrey Golubev climbed to 21st spot achieving his personal best in the ATP Doubles Rankings. Aleksandr Nebovyesov ranks 60th, and Bublik 65th.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku