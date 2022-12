Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment

29 December 2022, 15:18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of he Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic Gulssara Arystankulova has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Monaco and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UNESCO

Photo: akorda.kz