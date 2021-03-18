Kazakhstan’s Ambassador presents letters of credence to President of Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbaev presented his Letters of Credence to the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting after the ceremony, the interlocutors thoroughly discussed the priority areas of bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on the need to expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

They expressed mutual satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade, which, despite the unfavorable environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, doubled in 2020. The importance of continuing joint efforts to develop business ties and the development of joint projects in the fields of investment, finance and high technologies was noted. They also touched upon plans to hold a meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation this year.

The ambassador briefed the President on new reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at further democratization of the country, current programs of economic modernization and Kazakhstan’s international initiatives.

The President of Armenia, in turn, highly appreciated the achievements of our country, as well as the political reforms initiated by Tokayev. Sarkissian highlighted the uniqueness of the model of unity and national accord of Kazakhstan society and the key role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in its successful implementation. Emphasizing the high level of interstate political dialogue and the presence of significant potential and prospects for bilateral cooperation, he asked to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the senior leadership of Kazakhstan.

At the end of the conversation, Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on his official inauguration and wished him success in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.