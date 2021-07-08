Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s ambassador presents credentials to King of Bahrain

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2021, 19:45
MANAMA. KAZINFORM - At the Al Sakhir Palace in Manama, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Permanent Representative to OIC Berik Aryn presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, as the Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bahrain, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

HM the King exchanged greetings with the new ambassadors and hailed solid relations binding Bahrain and their friendly countries across all fields, wishing them success in their diplomatic duties to consolidate relations of friendship and cooperation with the Kingdom.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Bahrain were established on May 28, 1992.

The official visit of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Bahrain in 1997 laid the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries. The official visit of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to Nur-Sultan in 2014 has given new impetus to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements reached during these visits facilitated the comprehensive development and deepening of cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Manama.

