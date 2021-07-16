Kazakhstan’s Ambassador meets with Diplomatic Advisor to King of Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Margulan Baimukhan met with the Diplomatic Advisor to the King of Belgium, Mr. William De Baets. During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belgian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

A separate topic of the conversation was the discussion of the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev within the framework of the concept of a «hearing state». Mr. W. De Baets gave a positive assessment of the political and socio-economic innovations put forward by the head of state.

In the context of economic diplomacy, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of transport, agriculture, and higher education. Mr. Baimukhan spoke in detail about export and investment opportunities for Belgian companies in Kazakhstan. The parties also welcomed the upcoming visit of Belgian enterprises to Kazakhstan, planned for autumn 2021 with the support of the Belgian investment agencies AWEX and FIT.

Within the framework of cooperation in the field of vaccine development, the diplomats shared their experience of vaccination of the population in Kazakhstan and Belgium. M.Baimukhan conveyed to his Belgian colleague information about the Kazakhstani vaccine «QazVac».

On the multilateral track, issues of interaction within the EU and OSCE were discussed. W. De Baets welcomed the recent election of the Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Mr. Askar Shakirov to the post of Vice-Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, noting the active role of Kazakhstan in international organizations.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop Kazakh-Belgian relations in various directions and also outlined joint plans to increase interaction between the two countries.