    • Kazakhstan's Alinur Khamzin settles for 2nd place at Slavianski Bazaar children's song contest

    15 July 2022 18:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alinur Khamzin received 2nd degree diploma at the International Children's Song Contest Slavianski Bazaar 2022, with Belarusian Yelisei Kasich claiming the Grand Prix, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the first day of the contest, Kazakhstan's Alinur scored the highest point of 70 for his performance of the song based on Mukagali Makatayev's Kazagym-ai poem.

    The next day, he sang Who's Lovin' You by William «Smokey» Robins and received 68 points with his total score adding up to 138 points.

    Alinur Khamzin from Uralsk has vied in republican contests, TV projects, and international competitions, including Junior Eurovision in Paris, and Rose of the East in Tashkent.

    The 12-year-old Alinur won Dimash Kudaibergen Dears Special Prize.

    Kyle Ruh (Yerik Tolenov) will represent Kazakhstan at the International Pop Song Performers Contest «VITEBSK-2022» in Belarus.

