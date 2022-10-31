Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik up in latest ATP ratings

    31 October 2022, 18:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Spanish Carlos Alcaraz tops the updated ATP singles ranking. Rafael Nadal of Spain and Daniil Medvedev of Russia are second and third in the ranking.

    Kazakhstan’s No.1 Alexander Bublik was up two spots and landed at 36th spot. Timofey Skatov climbed five spots to rank 141st.

    Rajeev Ram of the US retains his top spot in the ATP rankings in men’s doubles. The second place belongs to British Joe Salisbury. His compatriot Neal Skupski is third.

    Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev is 52nd, Alexandr Nedovyesov – 57th, and Alexander Bublik – 169th in the updated ATP doubles rankings.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

