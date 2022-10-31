Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik up in latest ATP ratings

31 October 2022, 18:20
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik up in latest ATP ratings
31 October 2022, 18:20

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik up in latest ATP ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Spanish Carlos Alcaraz tops the updated ATP singles ranking. Rafael Nadal of Spain and Daniil Medvedev of Russia are second and third in the ranking.

Kazakhstan’s No.1 Alexander Bublik was up two spots and landed at 36th spot. Timofey Skatov climbed five spots to rank 141st.

Rajeev Ram of the US retains his top spot in the ATP rankings in men’s doubles. The second place belongs to British Joe Salisbury. His compatriot Neal Skupski is third.

Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev is 52nd, Alexandr Nedovyesov – 57th, and Alexander Bublik – 169th in the updated ATP doubles rankings.


Related news
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News