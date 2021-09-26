Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik out of Astana Open semifinal

    26 September 2021, 15:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 34 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2021 Astana Open semifinal. The prize pool of the tournament totals $ 480,000, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the semifinal-match Bublik was eliminated by South Korean Soonwoo Kwon after a tough three-set battle 6-3, 5-7, 3-6.

    The match lasted for over 2 hours. The Kazakhstani fired 26 (!) aces and made seven double faults, while his opponent hit seven aces and made no double faults.

    Soonwoo Kwon will next face Australian James Duckworth in the 2021 Astana Open final.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

