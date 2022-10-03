Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik down in latest ATP ratings

    3 October 2022, 15:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Spanish Carlos Alcaraz ranks first in the updated ATP singles ranking. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second. The third place belongs to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Norway.

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost two spots to land 43rd in the ranking.

    Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to American Rajeev Ram, British Joe Salisbury, and Dutch Wesley Koolhof.

    Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Andrey Golubev (51st), and Alexandr Nedovyesov (60th). Alexander Bublik is ranked 156th.

    Фото: championat.com

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires