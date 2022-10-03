Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik down in latest ATP ratings

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 15:15
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik down in latest ATP ratings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Spanish Carlos Alcaraz ranks first in the updated ATP singles ranking. His compatriot Rafael Nadal is second. The third place belongs to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Norway.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost two spots to land 43rd in the ranking.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to American Rajeev Ram, British Joe Salisbury, and Dutch Wesley Koolhof.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Andrey Golubev (51st), and Alexandr Nedovyesov (60th). Alexander Bublik is ranked 156th.

