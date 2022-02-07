Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik claims first-ever ATP title in Montpellier

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 February 2022, 07:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked ATP player Alexander Bublik won his first-ever ATP title in Montpellier by shocking former champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday, 6 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

24-year-old Bublik devastated world number three Alexander Averev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1h 16 minutes.

The Kazakhstani hit eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points taking the head to head rivalry with Zverev to 2-0. Last year Bublik routed Zverev in Rotterdam.

On his way to the Open Sud de France title Bublik eliminated Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 2nd-seed Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic.

Today Alexander Bublik is expected to rise to his career-high ATP ranking of 31st.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
