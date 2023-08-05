Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to ATP 250 tennis event final in Austria

    5 August 2023, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador reached the final of the ATP 250 tennis event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Gonzalo Escobar of Eqador stunned the Portuguese-Brazilian duo of Francisco Cabral and Rafael Matos 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 in the semifinal of the Austrian Open Kitzbühel doubles.

    The match lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani-Ecuadorian tandem is to take on Austrian Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in the final of the tennis tournament.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

