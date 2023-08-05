Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to ATP 250 tennis event final in Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador reached the final of the ATP 250 tennis event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.



Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan and Gonzalo Escobar of Eqador stunned the Portuguese-Brazilian duo of Francisco Cabral and Rafael Matos 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 in the semifinal of the Austrian Open Kitzbühel doubles.

The match lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

The Kazakhstani-Ecuadorian tandem is to take on Austrian Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in the final of the tennis tournament.