    Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advances to quarterfinal of table tennis event in Sweden

    9 June 2023, 21:10

    HELSINGBORG. KAZINFORM - Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 WTT Youth Contender U17 Boys Singles event in Helsingborg, Sweden, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2023 WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg U17 Boys Singles. He defeated Ervinas Uzialo of Lithuania, Olle Haan Stahl of Sweden, Noa Dahlstrom of Sweden, Alan Kulczycki of Poland.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Yuhi Sakai of Japan for a berth to the 2023 WTT Youth Contender semis.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

