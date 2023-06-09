Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advances to quarterfinal of table tennis event in Sweden

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2023, 21:10
Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advances to quarterfinal of table tennis event in Sweden Photo: olympic.kz

HELSINGBORG. KAZINFORM - Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 WTT Youth Contender U17 Boys Singles event in Helsingborg, Sweden, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2023 WTT Youth Contender Helsingborg U17 Boys Singles. He defeated Ervinas Uzialo of Lithuania, Olle Haan Stahl of Sweden, Noa Dahlstrom of Sweden, Alan Kulczycki of Poland.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Yuhi Sakai of Japan for a berth to the 2023 WTT Youth Contender semis.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Table Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts