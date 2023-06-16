Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023

    16 June 2023, 15:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani director Aisultan Seitov was named the Best Director at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2023 (SIFF), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Aisultan Seitov took to his official Instagram account to thank the organizers of the 2023 SIFF after winning the Best Director Award for his work Qash at the event.

    The Shanghai International Film Festival is the largest film festival in China. It was organized for the first time in October 1993. Every year the event gained more and more recognition in the global film industry bringing together cinematographers from all countries of the world.

    A total of 12 films, including Qash, were presented as part of the Asian New Talents Competition at the festival.

    Aisultan Seitov attended the SIFF 2023 together with general producer of Qara Studios Yerkebulan Kurishbayev and scriptwriter Ablay Nurmanbetov.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai