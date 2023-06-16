Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2023, 15:43
Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023 Photo: instagram.com/aisultan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani director Aisultan Seitov was named the Best Director at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2023 (SIFF), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aisultan Seitov took to his official Instagram account to thank the organizers of the 2023 SIFF after winning the Best Director Award for his work Qash at the event.

The Shanghai International Film Festival is the largest film festival in China. It was organized for the first time in October 1993. Every year the event gained more and more recognition in the global film industry bringing together cinematographers from all countries of the world.

A total of 12 films, including Qash, were presented as part of the Asian New Talents Competition at the festival.

Aisultan Seitov attended the SIFF 2023 together with general producer of Qara Studios Yerkebulan Kurishbayev and scriptwriter Ablay Nurmanbetov.


Culture   Kazakhstan  
