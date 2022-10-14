Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Aisha Omarova grabs bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championship
14 October 2022, 20:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aisha Omarova claimed third place at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan lifted 217kg in total (93kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk) in the category of 81kg.

Iran’s Seyyedeh Elham Hosseini and Japanese Motoka Nakajima won first and second places, respectively.


Photo: IWF



