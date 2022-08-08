Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan’s airlines carry over 4.5mln passengers in 6 mths of this year
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of passengers carried by Kazakhstani airlines was up by 7% to up to 4.6mln people in the six months of 2022. The figure rose 119% compared to a given period of 2020, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh airlines carried 1.2 million passengers, 60% more than in 2021 (0.7mln) on international routes, and 3.4 million people (3.6mln in 2021) on domestic routes in January-June of 2022.

The country’s airports handled 8.9 million people, 10% more than last year’s figure (8.1mln in 2021) in a said period.

Five Kazakhstani airlines run 687 domestic flights a week on 57 routes.

The country operates international flights to 28 countries on 115 routes with a frequency of 518 flights a week.


