    • Kazakhstan’s air defense forces use Israeli and Chinese-designed drones

    19 July 2022 13:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s air defense forces are set to use Turkish-designed drones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A batch of Turkish-designed ANKA attack drones will be delivered to the country this year, a source at Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry told Kazinform.

    It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan’s air defense forces already use the unmanned aerial vehicle systems manufactured in Israel and China. For instance, Israeli-made Skylark-1 and Chinese-designed Wing Loong.

    The ministry was unable to comment on the exact number of drones due to the confidential nature of information.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to manufacture Turkish-designed drones as well as to step up cooperation in military personnel training and military science.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

