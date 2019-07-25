Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Russia's S7 Airlines sign codeshare agrt

    25 July 2019, 19:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with Russia’s S7 Airlines, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

    «Thanks to the codeshare agreement, we mayoffer more opportunities to our passengers. They can fly to the capital ofKazakhstan from Novosibirsk on any day. Besides, direct flights to Nur-Sultanand Almaty became available for the passengers from Saint Petersburg. We willbe glad to welcome Air Astana passengers onboard of S7 Airlines flights,»Commercial Director of S7 Group Igor Veretennikov says.

    «Russia is an important market for passenger transportations from Kazakhstan.We are pleased to welcome S7 Airlines passengers onboard of Air Astana planesand offer them the 4 Star services ranked by Skytrax. The launch of flightsunder the codeshare agreement is an important step in development of ourcooperation which we plan to enhance in the future,» said RichardLedger, Vice President Marketing & Salesof Air Astana.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

