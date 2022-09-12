12 September 2022, 20:51
Kazakhstan’s Aidos Sultangali reaches World Wrestling Championships semifinal
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Aidos Sultangali reached the semifinal of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani athletes is to compete for a 60kg final berth.
Aidos defeated a Chinese wrestler in the quarterfinal. He is to take on Kyrgyz Zholaman Sharshenbekov in the semifinal.
Photo: olympic.kz
Read also
News Partner
Popular