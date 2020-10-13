Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan’s agricultural production up 5% in 2020

    13 October 2020, 11:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gross agricultural production has demonstrated a 5% growth to amount 4.4 trillion tenge in 9 months of this year, Saparkhan Omarov told the government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is said that a 7% rise in crop production has mostly contributed to the rise in gross agricultural production.

    While, gross livestock production has seen a 2.7% rise and has totaled 1.9 trillion tenge, with production of meat in live weight rising by 3.8%, and that of milk – by 3.1%.

    According to the agriculture minister, food production has grown by 3.5% to an estimated 1.4tln tenge.

    The minister noted that production of rice has grown by 54.5%, that of sausage products – by 19.6%, of butter – by 14.2%, of poultry – by 11.4%, grits – by 10.9%, of pasta – by 10.9%, of flour – by 7.4%, of sour milk products – by 5.2%, and of vegetable oil – by 0.7%.

    He also added a 15.1% rise in fixed assets, which now stand at KZT380.6bn.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Harvest Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    4 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    5 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events