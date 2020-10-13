Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s agricultural production up 5% in 2020

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 October 2020, 11:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gross agricultural production has demonstrated a 5% growth to amount 4.4 trillion tenge in 9 months of this year, Saparkhan Omarov told the government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is said that a 7% rise in crop production has mostly contributed to the rise in gross agricultural production.

While, gross livestock production has seen a 2.7% rise and has totaled 1.9 trillion tenge, with production of meat in live weight rising by 3.8%, and that of milk – by 3.1%.

According to the agriculture minister, food production has grown by 3.5% to an estimated 1.4tln tenge.

The minister noted that production of rice has grown by 54.5%, that of sausage products – by 19.6%, of butter – by 14.2%, of poultry – by 11.4%, grits – by 10.9%, of pasta – by 10.9%, of flour – by 7.4%, of sour milk products – by 5.2%, and of vegetable oil – by 0.7%.

He also added a 15.1% rise in fixed assets, which now stand at KZT380.6bn.


